Where greenery, luxury overlap in Gurugram

To reach M3M Woodshire in Sector 107, one has to cross green fields of cotton and soya, and country homes with cow dung on walls. The surroundings of the estate are far from any definition of the Millennium City. This crossover to Gurugram’s new sectors via Dwarka Expressway reveals a cluster of residencies.

Standing tall in this relatively new cluster of concrete is M3M Woodshire, with its signature diagonal brown-striped towers. There are 18 towers split between two phases. The towers have 2, 3 and 4 BHK rooms spread across 14 floors in each tower. A walk across the property reveals tiny balconies jutting out of the buildings.

The property has two swimming pools, squash, basketball and badminton courts, table tennis and billiard rooms, play areas for kids, a gymnasium as well as a jogging track. The clubhouse—Club Woodshire—has an in-house restaurant. Adjacent to the clubhouse is an amphitheatre. Cricket matches are also screened by the pool from time to time.

A community where every resident helps out each other is one of the easiest things to love about the society, say several of its inhabitants. When Manu Kiran gave birth to twins, her post pregnancy bedrest meant difficulty in running a household, but soon, neighbours came to her aid. “My neighbours have become close friends, they would sometimes cook for me and help me with the babies. We even had meals together,” she says.

Possessions in the estate started in April last year. It now has 345 families living on its premises. It houses 995 apartments in total. The society sees plenty of celebrations through the year with Dussehra and Holi prominent among them.

“We residents often plan celebrations together. We celebrated Holi with a rain dance and played with colours. Our Lohri included a bonfire, food stalls, even a DJ,” says Rachana Chauhan, who shifted to the property in April, 2018.

The residency has dedicated 70% of its area to green space. The society has large expanses of greenery. “We have several trees, such as Portulaca, Champa, Ficus and date plants. We recently also planted seasonal saplings to add more colour to the green cover. The residents, on their evening walks, often congratulate the gardeners on the new flower beds,” says Anurag Singh, head of the horticulture team, M3M.

The society has a daily needs store, pharmacy, dry cleaning store and salon. Several other stores are set to open once more residents arrive, says Akash Tripathi, vice-president of sales, M3M. An automated vending machine for daily needs has also been placed on the property. A bakery is also on the cards once the property’s occupancy increases, says Ramit Sobti, sales manager, M3M.

To help ease the issue of frugal transport connectivity, the society has a shuttle service in place that plies twice a day to Dwarka and Delhi, says Tripathi. He adds that the service run by the developer uses 14-seater tempos and will soon expand to 26-seater vehicles.

