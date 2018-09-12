Wife, in-laws held for cabbie’s suicide in Manesar

Twenty days after a 28-year-old cab driver hanged himself from a tree, his 26-year-old wife and her parents were arrested, on Tuesday, on charges of abetment, the police said. The wife and her parents were sent to jail for 14 days by a city court.

On August 20, Naveen Kumar allegedly hanged himself from a tree using a seat belt from his car, in a forested area in Manesar. In a suicide note, seemingly written by him, he named his wife and in-laws, revealing that they were responsible for his death.

An FIR was registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC at the Manesar police station. Dinesh Kumar, station house officer(SHO), Manesar police station, said that the deceased was allegedly mentally harassed by the accused, who had also borrowed Rs 16,000 from him.

Naveen Kumar, a native of Mahendragarh, had a dispute with his wife, following which his wife left him and went to stay with her family.

“Her family did not allow her return with him. He was depressed about it, and this forced him to commit suicide,” said investigating officer, Somparkash Singh.

