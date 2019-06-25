Winds bring mercury down, light showers expected today in Gurugram

The sky on Monday evening turned overcast before gusty winds hit the city, bringing the maximum temperature down by four degrees Celsius. However, rain gave the city a miss yet again.

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some parts of the national capital region (NCR) received light rain on Sunday and Monday, but Gurugram remained dry. However, the city is likely to receive light showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD said.

The IMD had earlier predicted light rain in the city starting Sunday, which was expected to last till Wednesday.

“The prevailing western disturbance, along with the moisture from the easterly winds, led to sporadic rainfall in NCR the last two days. However, the winds are expected to remain over the region and the city is expected to receive rain on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at IMD.

As a result of the winds and the high humidity because of moisture, the city’s particulate matter pollution was low on Monday, said experts. The city’s air quality index (AQI) value was recorded at 56 (satisfactory) by the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. On Sunday, it was 171 (moderate). This was the second time this month that the was in the satisfactory category. The first was on June 17 when the city recorded an AQI of 86 as a result of light showers and gusty winds.

The air quality is likely to stay in the satisfactory category till at least Wednesday due to the rainfall prediction.

On Monday, the maximum temperature came down significantly as a result of the winds, which varied between the speed of 35 and 40 kmph. The day temperature was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius, a fall of four degrees from Sunday’s and around two degrees below normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius . As per the IMD’s forecast, the day temperature on Tuesday is likely to stay around 35 and 36 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature too would be around 27 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 02:39 IST