With malaria and dengue on the rise, Gurugram civic body begins fogging in city

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) started fogging on Tuesday to control vector-borne diseases, such as malaria and dengue, this monsoon. According to officials, the activity is expected to be completed in the urban parts of the city under the MCG’S jurisdiction within a week.

Fogging consists of spraying insecticides on walls of buildings and in dark spaces where mosquitoes hide. On Tuesday, fogging was carried out in Sector 10A and Sector 46. The MCG has deployed 16 workers and 26 fogging machines—two vehiclemounted and the rest handheld—across the city, officials said.

“This year, the number of fogging machines was increased by almost a dozen,” said Brahmdeep Sandhu, chief medical officer, MCG. He added that since April this year, when the process of surveying households for the presence of mosquito breeding began, 2.5 lakh houses and office spaces have been covered. “Containers, water sources where breeding was spotted were emptied,” he said.

During the monsoon, such measures are taken every year to prevent breeding, officials said. So far, 25 suspected cases of dengue have emerged, according to the health department, and no case has been confirmed. The suspected cases were reported in different parts of the district, including Sector 69, Malibu Towne, Sector 12 and Nathupur.

Meanwhile, seven cases of malaria have been confirmed in the district this year. These cases are from Khandsa, Kadipur, Basai and Daulatabad.

The total count of dengue cases in 2018 touched 93 — the highest number in the past three years. However, last year, the number of malaria cases decreased compared to the previous years. According to health department data, hospitals in the district received 30 cases in 2018 as compared to 48 cases in 2017, 36 in 2016 and 44 in 2015.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 11:42 IST