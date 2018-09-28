Witness in Gurugram businessman suicide case consents in court to undergo polygraph test

The team probing the case of abetment to suicide of businessman Vinod Sharma has received the consent from a witness for undertaking a polygraph test.

Sharma’s wife has written to the crime branch of Faridabad, a special investigation team (SIT) of which is probing the case, requesting for a narco-analysis test of a senior police official, who she alleged is behind her husband’s death.

The witness, Musafir Singh, who was summoned to the court on Wednesday, however, did not receive the notice on time. He later wrote to the state crime branch, expressing his willingness to cooperate on the issue.

The polygraph test, popularly known as a lie-detector test, measures and records several physiological indices such as blood pressure, pulse and respiration, while a person is asked a series of questions. The test is used in crime investigations.

Vinod Sharma (59), a businessman, had shot himself in the chest on July 4 and succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on July 7. Sharma’s wife, Meenu, had alleged that a senior police official, who was posted as a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in Gurugram at the time of the incident, had been blackmailing her husband for the past year and trying to extort money over a financial deal.

The victim’s family had alleged laxity in police probe and the case was subsequently transferred to the state crime branch. Musafir Singh said that he was present at a meeting on July 2 between the victim, Vinod Sharma, the senior police official and his three associates, two days before the incident.

Sharma’s wife had alleged that, at the said meeting in the victim’s office in Florence Villa, Sector 57, her husband was coerced into signing a deed for Rs3.2 crore to be paid to the senior police official.

“My tenant informed me about the notice on Wednesday. I have written to the authorities that I am ready to cooperate and give my consent for a polygraph examination, provided I am given sufficient time,” said Singh.

On September 5, the SIT had recorded the statement of at least four people, including the senior police official and the proceedings had been videographed.

“The polygraph is a part of the probe. We had written to the witness to seek consent for a test in the court,” said a senior official, who is privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

Police said that they are questioning witnesses as part of the probe.

The senior police officer under the scanner could not be reached for a comment, despite repeated calls.

