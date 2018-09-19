Woman allegedly thrashed, gang raped by four men in Ballabgarh bordering Delhi

A woman was allegedly thrashed and gang raped by four men in Haryana on Tuesday night. The incident happened in Ballabgarh in the state’s Faridabad district bordering Delhi.

An FIR has been registered and police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

“We received information that a woman was gang raped by four men. We have recovered important evidence from the spot and will find the culprits very soon. An FIR has been registered. We have rounded up some men, and interrogation is underway,” said Balbir Singh, Superintendent of Police, Ballabhgarh .

The crime has surfaced in the wake of rising criticism against the ML Khattar-led Haryana government over the issue of women safety in the state.

Last week, a 19-year old girl from Rewari was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped. The accused have been arrested and Khattar has assured strict action against the rapists.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 19:14 IST