Woman assaulted over parking dispute in Gurugram

A woman was allegedly assaulted and abused by her neighbour after a dispute over parking on Saturday in Sector 23, police said.

Police said the incident took place around 12.30pm, when the woman, a homemaker, and a man in the neighbourhood, started arguing about the parking space for their cars.

Ashok, assistant sub-inspector, Palam Vihar police station, said the argument escalated and the accused started abusing her.

“The complainant stated that the accused forcibly entered her house, abused and threatened her,” said Ashok, who goes by his first name.

Police said the accused was yet to be arrested.

A case was registered against on Saturday under sections 323, 452, 506 and 509 of IPC at Palam Vihar police station.

In another incident, a woman filed a complaint at cyber crime police station, alleging that an unknown person had been harassing her on WhatsApp by making ‘derogatory’ comments on her appearance. A police official said that the police were probing the call detail records of the phone number mentioned in the complaint. A case was registered under the Information Technology Act at the cyber crime police station.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 03:39 IST