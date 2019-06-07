Woman cop duped of Rs. 60K in ATM fraud

A police official posted at the police control room(PCR) of the office of the commissioner of police fell victim to an ATM fraud when Rs. 60,000 was allegedly siphoned off from her bank account, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place in September 2018 but a case was registered on Wednesday after investigation.

The police said the victim, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), working in the PCR, had gone to withdraw cash from an ATM kiosk in the Civil Lines, adjacent to the office of commissioner of police.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, the official returned after conducting the transaction, but a few days later, found that money was deducted from her account, raising suspicion that a card cloning device may have been installed at the ATM by con men.

Ramesh Kumar, SHO, Civil Lines police station, said it seemed to be a case of cloning and the police have started investigation. A case was registered against the unidentified accused person/s under relevant sections of the IPC at the Civil Lines police station.

Last month, the police had busted a gang, which specialised in conning people by switching their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their accounts. The suspects, natives of Palwal, further tampered ATM machines by planting cloning devices. They also duped people by offering them help in conducting ATM transactions.

