Woman duped of Rs 20,000 by men posing as bank officials

A woman who had gone to a bank to update the personal identification number (PIN) of her debit card was allegedly duped of Rs 20,000 by two men posing as bank officials.

The police said the con men used a cloning device to copy the victim’s card details, and later withdrew Rs 20,000 from the bank account linked to her card.

According to Chander Prakash, the station house officer(SHO) of Civil Lines police station, the woman had gone to the bank on Gurudwara road in Civil Lines on Sunday at 10.30 am to update the security PIN for her debit card.

“When she was at the entrance, two men, posing as bank officials, offered her help, prompting the victim to share her card details with them. After a few minutes, the con men told her that her PIN had been updated in the system,” said Prakash.

The police said that later that day, the victim received a text message, informing her of a withdrawal of Rs 20,000 even though the card was still in her possession. Prakash said that the victim found out that she had been duped, only when she approached the bank.

The police said a case was registered against the two unidentified accused under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Civil Lines police station.

Police officials privy to the investigation said that, prima facie, they did not suspect involvement of bank officials.

“It seems the handiwork of con men who use a card reader to copy data from the magnetic strip of a card and use a dummy card to withdraw cash,” said Prakash.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 06:10 IST