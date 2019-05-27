Woman duped of Rs1 lakh by fraudster at airline helpline

A Sector 45 resident filed a police complaint alleging that she was duped of Rs1.1 lakh by a fraudster, claiming to work for the call centre of a private airline, when she called requesting for a change to her flight schedule, said police.

She contacted the number of the airline’s call centre, which she sourced online. Police said the number she sourced online was posted by a conman, who allegedly took the ATM PIN and OTP details from the woman over the phone.

In the complaint, she stated, “The caller claimed to be working for the private airline, whose ticket I had booked. He told me that I would have to forward a text message to a mentioned mobile number if I wanted to change the flight date, following which the process would be initiated. Then, he asked for my UPI PIN, which I refused to share. He told me to share the last six digits of the ATM card, OTP, expiry date etc. I was hesitant but reluctantly shared the details since I was nervous about the change in schedule.”

The woman said that at one point during the call, the suspect assured her that he was not pulling a fraud on her and told her that if she stopped the process halfway, she would lose money from her account.

Police said after the woman shared partial details of her ATM and OTP, Rs1 lakh in five equal transactions (Rs20,000 each) was deducted from her personal bank account.

An officer privy to the investigation said that the incident was reported on March 26 and following an investigation, a case was registered on Saturday. “We are trying to trace the fraudulent caller,” said the official.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 66D of the IT (Amendment) Act at cyber crime police station on Saturday.

First Published: May 27, 2019 00:07 IST