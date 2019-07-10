Woman kills herself; family says spouse, in-laws harassed her

A 33-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by consuming poison at her house in Judola village, Farrukhnagar, on Monday evening.

The police on Tuesday booked her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law for allegedly harassing and beating her on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s family. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased belonged to Bhim Ghar Kheri, Sector 3, and lived in Judola village. She had been married 16 years ago. On Monday around 6pm, she allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a government hospital, where she died during treatment.

“Initially, they lived in Ashok Vihar, but five years ago, they shifted to Jhudola village. She was beaten up by her husband on a regular basis. Earlier, we had registered a police complaint against him at Sector 5 police station. On Monday, around 11.15pm, her husband called me on my cellphone and said that she had consumed poison around 6pm. He said that she was taken to a hospital where she died during treatment,” the brother of

the deceased stated in his police complaint.

The police said that her body was handed over to her family after the autopsy on Tuesday.

Rajender Singh, assistant sub-inspector, Farrukhnagar police station, said, “No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. The family of the deceased has accused her in-laws and husband of harassment, for which they are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the husband and the in-laws under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday.

