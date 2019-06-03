Woman kills self in Gurugram, husband arrested for abetting suicide

A 30-year-old woman was found hanging at her house in Shivaji Nagar on Saturday night. The police suspect the woman killed herself due to marital discord.

The police said the woman’s husband has been arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide, after the woman’s father filed a complaint against him. The suspect was booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and a case was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station.

In his complaint to the police, the father of the woman stated that he was a resident of Gurugram and worked in a private company. The father said that his daughter had got into a relationship with the man and despite his reservations, he agreed to their marriage, which took place in November 2013.

The complainant said that their marriage was fine for a few years but last year, his daughter came to know that her husband was allegedly having an extramarital affair. “She opposed this strongly and also told me about this matter. I spoke to him a number of times and tried to make him understand that this was not right, but he didn’t listen,” the father wrote in his complaint to the police.

He said that his son-in-law started harassing the woman, allegedly forcing her to kill herself on June 1.

The complainant stated that he had also loaned his son-in-law ₹2 lakh, to help with his business, but it failed in improving the situation. The complainant said that he received a call from his son-in-law informing him of the incident on Saturday night, following which he reached a private hospital, where his daughter was declared brought dead.

The woman was 24 years old. The husband worked as a commission agent in a vegetable market in Khandsa village.

