Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 23, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Woman kills self in Jhajjar, cops say she was unwell

According to the police, the woman, a homemaker who hailed from Bihar, was a resident of Muhammedpur village. She was married to a tuition teacher and had two children.

gurgaon Updated: Jun 23, 2019 04:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram
Woman,Jhajjar,Muhammedpur
The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). (HT Photo)

A 25-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Muhammedpur village, Jajjhar, on Thursday. The police said that she was suffering from a stomach-related disease.

According to the police, the woman, a homemaker who hailed from Bihar, was a resident of Muhammedpur village. She was married to a tuition teacher and had two children.

The police said that she hanged herself on Thursday night while her husband was sleeping in the house.

Karambir, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 37 police station, said, “We found no suicide note from the spot. The woman’s family members from Bihar told the police she was suffering from a stomach-related disease. She was under treatment at a government hospital in the city.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 04:00 IST

tags

more from gurgaon
trending topics