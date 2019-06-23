Woman kills self in Jhajjar, cops say she was unwell

A 25-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Muhammedpur village, Jajjhar, on Thursday. The police said that she was suffering from a stomach-related disease.

According to the police, the woman, a homemaker who hailed from Bihar, was a resident of Muhammedpur village. She was married to a tuition teacher and had two children.

The police said that she hanged herself on Thursday night while her husband was sleeping in the house.

Karambir, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 37 police station, said, “We found no suicide note from the spot. The woman’s family members from Bihar told the police she was suffering from a stomach-related disease. She was under treatment at a government hospital in the city.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 04:00 IST