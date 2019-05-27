Woman kills self in Surat Nagar home

A woman, in her late 20s, allegedly killed herself by hanging from a wooden panel at her house in Surat Nagar Phase-1 on Sunday afternoon. Police said the reason for the suicide is not known and no note was recovered.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 5pm on Sunday. “At the time of the incident, the woman was alone in the house and her husband and children had gone out to run errands. When the family members returned, they saw her hanging from a wooden panel at the entrance of her room,” said Parmanand, assistant sub inspector (ASI), Rajindra Park police station.

Police said the woman was a native of Etah, Uttar Pradesh, and did stitching work for a private firm from home.

“We have alerted her family and they are on their way to the city. The statement of her husband has been recorded,” said ASI.

