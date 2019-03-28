Woman molested in Metro; suspect escapes as no one comes to help her

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly molested inside a metro coach by an unidentified man. The man had managed to escape as other commuters did not help her after she had caught hold of him, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, told the police that the suspect touched her inappropriately multiple times inside a metro coach on Tuesday morning. “The incident happened around 10am on Tuesday when the woman was standing inside the general coach amid the heavy crowd,” said Rajender Singh, station house officer, Metro Police Station.

“The man touched her multiple times and when the Metro reached Sikanderpur, she caught him and slapped him. She told us that no one helped her and the suspect would have not managed to escape if other travellers had supported her,” said a police officer of Sector 51 women police station, who is privy to the investigation.

The woman, who works at a private company in the city, approached the police and filed a complaint later in the day, police said. An FIR was registered under Section 354 (molestation) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

The police added they were going through CCTV footages to identify the suspect who is reported to be in his mid-thirties.

On Sunday, a 28-year-old man allegedly molested a 30-year-old woman. On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 02:39 IST