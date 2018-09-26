Woman murders husband’s first wife in Gurugram, stuffs body in bag

A 25-year-old woman was arrested late Monday night for allegedly murdering the first wife of her husband with a grinding stone on Sunday night, police said, adding that to conceal the crime she stuffed the body in a bag and slept with it so she could dispose of it later.

The accused, identified as Pooja, hit Seema (30) on the head with the heavy kitchen equipment after a fight in their Sector 9 one-room accommodation where the three of them lived together, assistant commissioner of police Rajeev Yadav said, adding that she was arrested after the neighbours informed the police.

The husband, identified as Sanoj Paswan (35), a daily wage labourer, was not at home when the incident took place. He had gone to drop his children with his first wife at their village in Bihar. The victim and the deceased work as domestic helps in neighbouring societies.

“Though Pooja said she and Sanoj were married, we have not found any proof of it so far,” Sector 9 station house officer Sudhir Kumar said, adding that Pooja’s former husband died four years back and later, she started living with Sanoj.

According to the neighbours, the two women would fight quite frequently over the affections of their husband and Sunday’s attack was the result of one such fight, Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

On Sunday night, Pooja hit Seema with a stone on the forehead, which had cracked because of the impact.

“Pooja stuffed the body in the sack to dispose it later. She cleaned the blood from the floor using a cloth and also put it in the white plastic sack. She then kept a stack of clothes above the sack to hide it. Unable to dispose of the body, Pooja then slept with it in the same room,” said, a police officer, who was present at the scene of the crime.

The incident came to light on Monday after Pooja confessed to the building caretaker that she had murdered Seema. The caretaker—Ajay Kumar (46)—informed police around 10pm and Pooja was arrested from the spot later in the night.

An FIR was registered at sector 9 police station under section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was presented in a city court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Post mortem would be done on Wednesday as police are waiting for Seema’s family to reach the city.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 04:24 IST