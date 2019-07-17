Woman’s decomposed body found in sack in Gurugram’s Sector 10

The semi-decomposed and worm-infested body of a woman, suspected to be in her early 20s, was found in a sack in Saraswati Enclave, Sector 10, on Tuesday around noon. Preliminary probe by the police suggested that the woman was murdered, her body bundled up and dumped opposite a factory where garbage is thrown.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 A police station.

The police said the deceased was yet to be identified and her body was kept in the mortuary for an autopsy.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, between 12pm and 12.30pm, when a man, who had gone to the dumping area to relieve himself, noticed a head protruding from a white sack in the garbage. He reported the incident to the police control room and a police team from Sector 10A police station reached the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Krishan Chander of the Sector 10A police station said the body was partially decomposed and was infested with maggots.

“It is not certain when the woman was killed. Probe suggests that she was murdered and her body was dumped in the garbage. The body does not have any visible injury marks, but since it is partially decomposed, it is yet to be identified. The cause of death would be known after the post-mortem examination,” the ASI said.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 04:04 IST