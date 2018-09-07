Woman’s partially burnt body found in Gurugram village

A partially burnt body of a 42-year-old woman was found near a vacant plot, which was earlier a cremation ground, in Narsinghpur village of Sector 37 on Thursday evening.

Police officials said that the torso, hands and neck had superficial burn injuries and the neck had cut marks that appeared to be inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. The police withheld the identity of the woman.

Rajesh Kumar, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) , Manesar, said the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and an autopsy of the body would be conducted on Friday.

“We are questioning the woman’s family members. A preliminary probe has revealed that the woman had a dispute with her son and daughter-in-law. She had not been staying with her family. Her husband’s whereabouts are not known at the moment,” said Kumar.

Police said that while some family members were claiming that the woman had committed suicide, the cause of death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination. No suicide note was recovered, the police said.

The incident was reported to the police by a cousin of the deceased and a police team from the Sector 37 police station rushed to the spot.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 13:07 IST