Woman sanitation worker gangraped by colleagues in Gurugram, two arrested

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 40-year-old sanitation worker, police said on Thursday, adding that all the three people worked for the same company located in Sector 54. The accused were sent to Bhondsi Jail for 14 days by a city court on Thursday.

The accused were identified as a 39-year-old contractor and a 43-year-old painter.

The woman, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was raped by the duo at a rented accommodation where one of the accused stayed, said Kavita, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who is the investigating officer in the case.

An FIR was registered under section 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The woman approached us on Wednesday and the accused were arrested from the area by evening,” the officer said.

According to police, around 8pm on Tuesday, the victim, got a call from the contractor saying that there was some urgent work at the company and he would pick her from her house.

“The accused picked the victim from her house, but, instead of taking her to the work site, he took her to the other accused’s room,” the assistant sub-inspector said.

The contractor allegedly told the woman that he had some work at the colleague’s place and that they would go to the work site after that.

“They raped her at the house and later consumed alcohol. Around midnight, she managed to escape from the coleague’s house and came back to her place,” the officer said.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 01:28 IST