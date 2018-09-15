Women posing as helps steal jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from former IAF officer’s house in Gurugram

Two women, posing as domestic helps, allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh within one-and-a-half hours of their first day of work at a former air force officer’s house in Sector 23 area, police said on Friday.

The women, who posed as mother and daughter, pretended that they were referred by his previous maid, said Prem Kishan Gahlot, the retired officer. The alleged theft of gold and diamond jewellery happened when four members of the family were present at the house.

An FIR was registered at Palam Vihar Police Station under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code, said Satyapal, head constable, who goes by his first name and is the investigating officer in the case.

Police said that one of the accused was around 50 years old and other was 30 years old. No arrest has been made in the case as yet.

