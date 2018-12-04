Work on segment of Dwarka eway to start, NHAI steps in

Construction of the Dwarka Expressway is set to start by the month-end, following the transfer of land by Gurugram authorities to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), earlier Huda, handed over a 10.2-kilometre stretch between Delhi-gurugram border and the Basai rail overbridge (ROB) to the NHAI on November 29, said officials. The transfer paves the way for the start of work on the third segment of the road project.

Officials said the work will be done in four parts — from Mahipalpur on NH-8 to Kherki Daula. The transfer was completed after a joint inspection of the entire stretch, HSVP officials said.

NHAI is building the Dwarka Expressway in four segments — a five-kilometre stretch from Shiv Murti to Dwarka underpass, a 4.5-km stretch from Dwarka underpass to Haryana border, a 10.2-km stretch from the Haryana border to Basai rail overbridge and a 8.7-km stretch from Basai rail overbridge to NH-8, up to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

The third and fourth segments of the project will cost Rs1,333 crore and Rs1,047 crore, respectively, officials said. The total length of the Dwarka Expressway is 29 kilometres, of which 18.9km is in Gurugram and the rest in Delhi.

Chander Shekhar Khare, administrator, HSVP, Gurugram, on Monday, said that HSVP and GMDA worked in collaboration to ensure that the right of way for the Dwarka Expressway was handed over to NHAI.

“Right now, the stretch between Basai railway overbridge and Haryana border has been handed over to the (highways) authority. As the contract has already been awarded, we expect the work to start soon. There were technical and revenue-related issues that needed to be resolved for the transfer,” said Khare.

HSVP officials are also working on transferring the stretch between Basai railway overbridge and the intersection, up to the starting point of Central Peripheral Road (CPR), next week. While the land for the other phases in Gurugram is yet to be transferred to the NHAI, permission for felling trees on the land acquired in Delhi is awaited.

A senior NHAI official said that L&T, which has been awarded the contract, has set up two construction camps. “Work on the project will formally start by the end of the month,” he said.

As per the handing/takeover note prepared by HSVP, there are four spots where there are minor obstructions — boundary wall of a private garden, a boundary corner, a factory building and two private batching plants.

HSVP has assured the NHAI that obstacles would be cleared within 30 days.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 14:45 IST