Work to double treatment capacity of Chandu Budhera plant to start March 10

To augment the strength of the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant (WTP) and meet the city’s estimated water supply needs by 2031, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start constructing three tanks for storing raw water from March 10, officials said.

They added that over the next four years, three filtration units of 22 million gallons daily (MGD) each will also be set up.

The filtration units will double the treatment capacity of the Chandu Budhera plant from its existing 66MGD to 132 MGD by early 2024.

The work, which is expected to be completed in six months, is being done to meet the water target-capacity of 274 MGD as estimated in the Gurgaon-Manesar Master Plan 2031 of the Haryana government for an estimated population of 42.5 lakh.

“This would mean by 2024, we will be in a position to supply 132 MGD treated water from Chandu Budhera plant. We also plan to augment the treatment capacity of the Basai plant, which is running at its full capacity of 60 MGD, by adding 20MGD filtration unit,” in-charge of GMDA water supply executive engineer Sandeep Dahiya said.

“By 2024, we will be in a position to supply 212 MGD treated water to the city from the two plants,” Dahiya said, adding that the Chandu Budhera plant is fed raw Yamuna water from Kakroi in Sonipat.

The GMDA believes that augmenting the treatment capacity of the two plants would end groundwater extraction.

“We are working fast to improve water distribution system with augmentation of plants and it will definitely stop extraction of groundwater in time to come,” GMDA chief executive officer V Umashankar said.

However, it must be noted that though the city’s official population is 15lakh, unofficial figures place it at 30 lakh people, who consume 150-70 MGD water every day. Of this, 110-120 MGD is met by the city’s two WTPs. The deficit of 50MGD is met by illegal extraction of underground water by private water tankers—the main source of water for many colonies along the Dwarka Expressway, an area the GMDA has been working hard to cover.

To boost supply to the new developing sectors 85 to 115 and in Gwalpahari along the Gurgaon-Faridabad road, the GMDA is setting up water boosting stations at Sector 72 and Ghata village.

The area has a total estimated population of 2 lakh and this number is expected to balloon as most new housing projects are being developed along the Dwarka Expressway and Gurgaon-Faridabad road.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 04:29 IST