Worker at building site thrown from fifth floor after altercation, dies

A 40-year-old daily wager died on Tuesday after he was allegedly beaten up and thrown off from the fifth floor of an under-construction building by three co-workers, when he objected to them playing songs with vulgar lyrics loudly in Sector 47 on Monday, the police said.

According to police, Veeru, the deceased, a Madhya Pradesh native, used to work at the under-construction building with his family. On Monday night, Veeru, his wife and son, Heera, and three daughters were sleeping on the fifth floor of the building and three others started playing music at a high volume, the police said.“When my father asked them to stop the music, the three men, Pushpender, Bharat and Mohan, started abusing him. Subsequently, they began to beat him and when he screamed for help, threw him off the fifth floor, where we were sleeping,” Hira Singh, son of the deceased, said in his police complaint.

Police said that the family members and site supervisors rushed him to a government hospital in Sector 10 where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Dalbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “The accused are yet to be arrested. Two teams have been formed to conduct raids at suspected locations. Police are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at Sadar police station on Tuesday, police said.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 05:11 IST