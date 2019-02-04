Worker without helmet dies in freak accident at Gurugram construction site

A worker died at a construction site in Gurugram’s Sector 14, after a tractor-trailer in which he was sitting turned upright, the police said on Sunday. The victim who was not wearing a helmet died due to a head injury.

On Saturday morning, the tractor-trailer was taking out soil from the basement of an under-construction building in Sector 14, when the link between the tractor and the trailer broke and the tractor flipped 90 degrees and landed facing the sky, said Trilok Chand, who is the investigation officer in the case. “The victim, who was sitting next to the driver on the mudguard of the tractor, got stuck in between the tractor and the trailer,” the officer said.

An FIR has been registered against the owner of the building and a contractor, under Section 304A of the IPC. The deceased Irshad, 26, hailed from Alwar. The FIR was registered based on a complaint by his brother. “Irshad, who got stuck between the tractor and the trailer, had to be pulled out by other workers. Though he was rushed to a private hospital, he was declared dead on arrival,” the ASI said. Irshad’s body was handed over to his family members after postmortem examination. The victim is survived by his wife and two children, the police said.

“We are yet to ascertain whether the building was commercial or residential. We will contact the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to find out whether permission was taken for construction of the building,” the ASI said.

Subhash Bhatnagar, coordinator, National Campaign Committee for Construction Labours said that safety of workers is not taken seriously by the government.

