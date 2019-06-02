Workers fired from private school meet minister

Around 50 bus drivers and helpers of Delhi Public School in Sector 45 met the public works department minister, Rao Narbir Singh, at his residence on Saturday morning to protest against the decision of the school to terminate their services.

The drivers said that their services had been terminated by the school without any prior notice on Friday, May 31.

“We were fired from the job without any prior notice on May 31. We were simply told that we could no longer work at the school and our services had been terminated. Only a month’s advance salary has been deposited in our accounts,” said Rambir Yadav, 50, who was among the workers who met Rao.

Yadav said that more than a hundred people have been rendered jobless due to this sudden move. “There are 55 drivers and 54 helpers among those who have been fired. We should be reinstated by the school. The school wanted us out since our salaries had gradually increased over the years. They have now started hiring people at a much lower salary,” said Yadav, who has worked with the school for 15 years.

All the affected workers went to the residence of PWD minister Rao Narbir in the morning. They said that the minister had assured to address their issues. “He has given us assurance. He said that he will speak to the school and find out how they could suspend our services without any prior notice,” said Yadav.

The protesting workers plan to approach the deputy commissioner (DC) with their complaint on Monday. “We will submit a written complaint to the DC. We will seek a solution to ease our troubles,” he added.

Aditi Misra, principal, Delhi Public School, Sector 45, said that the workers have been asked to leave since the school was revamping its transportation system. “This is a management decision. The transport department has been revamped by the management and the old department has been shut,” said Misra.

She said that the protesting drivers and helpers had not approached the school or spoken to her before meeting the minister. “They did not meet me or speak to me. I thought that they might approach me but they didn’t. We are bound by rules and need to follow the management’s directive,” she said.

Rao Narbir Singh, forest and PWD minister, said the drivers had met him and apprised him of their issues. He said the issue is between a private school and the drivers, and he would look into it.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 04:32 IST