Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says it has no data to suggest the coronavirus is spread by either mosquitoes or ticks.

health Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:19 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Washington DC
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus? No. While mosquitoes can spread some diseases, most notably malaria, experts say COVID-19 is not among them.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says it has no data to suggest the coronavirus is spread by either mosquitoes or ticks. COVID-19 is mainly spread from person to person through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze. And the World Health Organisation says a mosquito bite won’t give you the virus.

But why not, if mosquitoes can transmit other diseases? A recent study offers an explanation. Researchers say the virus would have to infect the mosquito and multiply inside of it in order for the mosquito to pass it on to people. That failed to happen when researchers injected three species of mosquitoes with the virus.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

