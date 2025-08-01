Can you overcome an allergy?

ALLERGIES Are on the rise. Every year more people clog up in springtime or succumb to itchy eyes in the presence of pets. In America the share of children with food allergies rose from 3.4% in 1997 to 5.8% in 2021, and there were similar increases elsewhere. But treatments allowing people to manage their allergies—even the most dangerous ones—are becoming increasingly effective, accessible and safe.

Allergies arise when the immune system gets confused. Normally tasked with protecting the body from pathogens, in people with allergies it also reacts to harmless irritants, or allergens. In overactive immune systems, proteins responsible for recognising dangerous invading parasites, known as immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies, start to become sensitive to allergens, too.

This can cause them to raise the alarm each time they come into contact with the allergen, which prompts the body to produce a signalling chemical known as histamine. When the body is under threat from a parasite, histamine can help expel it by producing mucus and provoking coughing. But for people with allergies, the response can go overboard, causing allergic symptoms such as wheezing and hives. In the worst case, histamine can provoke a whole-body reaction known as anaphylactic shock, which can block the airways and cause suffocation.

Desensitisation is possible. A family of treatments known as immunotherapies work by repeatedly exposing the body to tiny and gradually increasing amounts of allergen. For common allergens, such as pollen and dust mites, immunotherapy—in the form of drops, shots or tablets—is now common, and highly effective for most people.

Progress has been slower for food allergies, in part because they carry a higher risk of anaphylaxis. The outlook has started to brighten. In 2020 America’s Food and Drug Administration approved the first oral immunotherapy for children with peanut allergy, a powder containing peanut protein. Children who take the powder with food react less, but the increased dosage must be given under medical supervision to avoid reactions and children should still follow a strict peanut-free diet.

Options that could allow patients to increase their tolerance more safely are on their way. Companies are developing immunotherapies based on small fragments of allergen proteins called peptides. These seem to increase tolerance to the allergens without setting off harmful immune reactions.

Another avenue is blocking IgE antibodies. In a trial in 2024, 79 of 118 people with allergies to several foods were able to ingest 600mg of their allergens after taking a monoclonal antibody called omalizumab for 16 to 20 weeks, compared with only five of the 59 participants in the control group. As patients must keep taking omalizumab to feel its effects, some researchers hope to prescribe it to patients while building their tolerance through regular or peptide immunotherapy.

The burst of innovation is particularly good news for allergic adults. Because the immune system becomes less flexible with age, adults are harder to treat than children and are often excluded from immunotherapy trials. This, too, is changing. The omalizumab trial from 2024 included a small number of adults, and in April an adult-only trial showed that standard oral immunotherapy, done carefully over months, could build patients up to a dose of four daily peanuts.

