e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Covid-19 pandemic: US CDC says coronavirus could spread through air, travel beyond six feet

Covid-19 pandemic: US CDC says coronavirus could spread through air, travel beyond six feet

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that Covid-19 could spread through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond six feet.

health Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:26 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that Covid-19 could spread through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond six feet. The agency previously said the virus mainly spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets when a sick person coughs, sneezes or talks. The updated guidance, posted on the agency’s website on Friday, also recommended that people use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs indoors to avoid the disease from spreading.

Airborne viruses are among the most contagious, and the CDC warned that poorly-ventilated places increase the risk of spreading. Studies have shown that the new coronavirus could spread through aerosols in the air, and the World Health Organization has said it is monitoring “emerging evidence” of possible airborne transmission.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Covid-19 cases fall in Delhi, Mumbai: Testing, other possible reasons
Covid-19 cases fall in Delhi, Mumbai: Testing, other possible reasons
Monsoon Session witnesses unprecedented scenes in Parliament’s history
Monsoon Session witnesses unprecedented scenes in Parliament’s history
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In