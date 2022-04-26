Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DCGI approves Corbevax for children aged 5-12 years, Covaxin for 6-12 years
health

DCGI approves Corbevax for children aged 5-12 years, Covaxin for 6-12 years

While Biological E’s Corbevax has been approved for administration in children aged 5-12 years, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been approved for restricted use in emergency situation in children aged 6-12 years
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Corbevax vaccine to a child in the age group of 12-15 years in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:13 PM IST
ByRhythma Kaul

NEW DELHI: In a big boost to the central government’s efforts to shield the younger population against the coronavirus outbreak, the national drugs regulator has approved the emergency use of two anti-coronavirus vaccines in children aged between 5 years and 12 years, people familiar with the development informed on Tuesday.

While Biological E’s Corbevax has been approved for administration in children aged 5-12 years, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been approved for restricted use in emergency situation in children aged 6-12 years by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Currently, Bharat Biotech’s inactivated whole virion vaccine is being administered in children aged 15-18 years, and Biological E’s protein sub-unit vaccine in children aged 12 -15 years under the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

In October last year, the subject expert committee of the central drugs standard control organisation approved, with certain riders, the use of Covaxin in children aged 2-18 years after trial data in children was found at par with that generated in trials among the adult population. The DCGI, however, gave its initial approval for Covaxin in children aged 12-18 years.

On April 21, the subject expert committee recommended Corbevax for emergency use in children aged 5 years and above, making it the second shot to be backed for use in the under-12 age group. Corbevax is currently being administered to children aged 12-15 years.

Among other vaccines against Covid-19, the Pfizer jab is currently being administered among children aged 12 years and above. The company, however, is testing their vaccine in younger children, and is expecting results soon. In India, the drugs controller approved Zydus Healthcare’s ZyCoV-D vaccine in August for emergency use after it was tested in children 12 years and above. The vaccine, however, is yet to be introduced in the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

On Tuesday, the drugs regulator approved ZyCoV-D’s two-dose formulation as, originally, the vaccine was approved as a three-dose formulation to be given on day 0, 28 and 56.

