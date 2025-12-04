Dr. Prasad’s Children’s Vaccine Crusade

One tragedy of the Covid era is that Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates fueled mistrust in public-health officials and the pharmaceutical industry. A second tragedy is now unfolding at the Food and Drug Administration, as Vinay Prasad tries to exploit this mistrust to undermine new drugs and vaccines.

Dr. Prasad, who leads the FDA’s biologics, gene therapy and vaccine shop, sent an email on Friday to his staff claiming that Covid vaccines had caused at least 10 deaths in children. That would be tragic if true, and it may be. Yet his six-page letter lacks evidence to support his claim or help the public assess vaccine risks and benefits.

Which vaccines were administered to the children? How old were those who died? What were their symptoms? If his goal is to restore confidence in public health, Dr. Prasad would release more information. Instead he seems to be settling scores.

His criticism of Biden officials for mandating vaccines is warranted. Coercion never sits well with Americans. He also has a point that the FDA rushed its review of Covid vaccines for young children in spring 2022. The agency authorized them for emergency use based on antibody data after trials showed spotty efficacy against infections and severe illness.

But children were and still are at extremely low risk of severe illness from Covid. Studies estimate the Covid death rate for children at 0.0003% to 0.009%—thousands of times lower than for older adults. The fatality rate for measles is between 0.1% and 0.3%. Dr. Prasad is also right that there isn’t “reliable data estimating the absolute benefit (absolute risk reduction)” for Covid vaccines in children.

But his censure of FDA staff for not doing more to investigate potential vaccine deaths and side effects breeds more mistrust. He claims such lapses reveal “cultural and systemic” problems at the agency. His implication is that the FDA lowered standards to approve vaccines and drugs. He takes a swipe at his predecessor, Peter Marks, for overruling career staff to approve Sarepta Therapeutics’ gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a debilitating childhood disease.

Dr. Prasad scores his predecessors for thinking they “should override reviewers to approve gene therapies that do not work because of patient demand.” His letter adds: “When products later result in post market deaths, it is difficult to take corrective action. I favor approving products with benefits that exceed risks.” But his agency record suggests otherwise.

As we reported this summer, Dr. Prasad tried to use the death of two Duchenne patients—among some 1,000 treated with the therapy—as a pretext to pull the medicine from the market. The therapy can prevent children from becoming crippled by the time they’re teenagers. Dr. Prasad thinks such benefits aren’t worth the drug’s cost.

His letter elides the distinction between Covid vaccines for healthy children and medicines like Sarepta’s that treat debilitating and fatal diseases. Dr. Prasad has already overruled his staff and changed standards to scuttle several drugs. He took another casualty this week when Richard Pazdur said he will step down as the agency’s top drug regulator after a 26-year career at the FDA.

The BioCentury news site reports that Dr. Prasad’s Friday email precipitated Dr. Pazdur’s retirement, which will add to the agency’s regulatory turmoil. Last week, rare disease drug developers and patient groups wrote to the FDA and President Trump warning that this uncertainty is undermining investment.

“Companies cannot plan for shifting evidentiary standards from the FDA, and many will be unable to raise the capital needed to meet those evolving standards,” they wrote. Yet Dr. Prasad plans to further tighten the agency’s standards for vaccines and other medicines.

The FDA “will demand premarket randomized trials assessing clinical endpoints for most new products,” he wrote in his letter. The FDA already requires randomized controlled trials prior to approving vaccines and most medicines—except when they would be unethical or infeasible, as is the case for rare diseases and terminal cancers.

***

Dr. Prasad wants much longer and larger trials that demonstrate an overall survival benefit. These would be much more expensive and drastically slow approvals. He also says he wants to revise the “annual flu vaccine framework,” though he didn’t provide details.

The flu vaccine could be improved, and this year’s isn’t well-matched to the strain that’s circulating. Protection typically lasts only a few months—one reason the last flu season was so severe. But many companies are working on better flu vaccines, and they deserve certainty about the FDA’s expectations.

The Biden team made many blunders during Covid, but more errors by the Trump FDA will compound the harm.