e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Estrogen may lessen severity of Covid-19 symptoms in women

Estrogen may lessen severity of Covid-19 symptoms in women

In an effort to understand why men are at greater risk for more severe symptoms and worse outcomes from COVID-19 regardless of age, scientists conducted a review of published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

health Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
North Carolina
Representational image in coronavirus
Representational image in coronavirus(Unsplash)
         

In an effort to understand why men are at greater risk for more severe symptoms and worse outcomes from COVID-19 regardless of age, scientists at Wake Forest School of Medicine conducted a review of published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

The review has been published in the September online issue of the journal Current Hypertension Reports.

“We know that coronavirus affects the heart and we know that estrogen is protective against cardiovascular disease in women, so the most likely explanation seemed to be hormonal differences between the sexes,” said the lead author of the review, Leanne Groban, M.D., professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Groban’s researchers said the published literature indicated that the angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys and intestines, is the cellular receptor of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 infections, and helps bring the virus into the cells of those organ systems.

The review, they said, also pointed to estrogen’s lowering the level of ACE2 in the heart, which may modulate the severity of COVID-19 in women. Conversely, higher levels of ACE2 in tissues could account for why symptoms are worse in men than women, Groban said.

“We hope that our review regarding the role of estrogenic hormones in ACE2 expression and regulation may explain the gender differences in COVID-19 infection and outcomes, and serve as a guide for current treatment and the development of new therapies,” Groban said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Postpone NEET, JEE: Congress pickets outside education ministry
Postpone NEET, JEE: Congress pickets outside education ministry
Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health
Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health
Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking pre-screening of Netflix series dismissed
Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking pre-screening of Netflix series dismissed
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais in Pune
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais in Pune
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
‘US will crush coronavirus with vaccine by year end’: Donald Trump
‘US will crush coronavirus with vaccine by year end’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In