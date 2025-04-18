Global public health risk of bird flu remains low: WHO

The global public health risk of avian influenza viruses remains to be low, while the risk of infection for people exposed through occupation is low to moderate, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday in a joint public health announcement along with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). A health worker takes a sample from a hen to test for bird flu in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT File Photo)

The joint assessment of recent influenza A(H5) virus events in animals and people is based on data as of March 1, 2025.

“At present, based on available information, FAO-WHO-WOAH assess the global public health risk of influenza A(H5) viruses to be low, while the risk of infection for occupationally exposed persons is low to moderate depending on the risk mitigation measures in place and the local avian influenza epidemiological situation,” the report said.

The report, however, added that a growing yet limited number of human infections are also being reported, indicating transmission between animals.

In accordance with the International Health Regulations (2005), any human infection caused by a new influenza A virus subtype is considered a potentially significant public health event and is subject to mandatory notification to WHO.

Although additional human infections associated with exposure to infected animals or contaminated environments are expected, the overall public health impact of such infections at a global level is minor at present, the report said. The assessment could change if and when additional epidemiological or virological information becomes available, it said.

Six main hemagglutinin (HA) subtypes of bird flu viruses (H3, H5, H6, H7, H9, and H10) have infected people to cause acute respiratory illness.

In March 2024, a clade 2.3.4.4b influenza A(H5N1) virus of the B3.13 genotype was detected in unpasteurised milk samples and oropharyngeal swabs from dairy cattle for the first time in the United States. Since then, influenza A(H5N1) virus detections have continued to be reported through the testing of dairy cattle and bulk milk samples.

Due to the potential risk to humans and the far-reaching implications of the disease on the health of wild birds, poultry, livestock and other animal populations, experts said the use of a One Health approach is essential to tackle avian influenza effectively, to monitor and characterise virus circulation, to prevent transmission within species and to new species to reduce spread among animals, and to prevent human infections from exposure to animals.