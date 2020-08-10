Spending time in nature promotes well-being of children and young adults: Study

health

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:42 IST

While it is known that being close to nature has been proven beneficial for multiple areas of young people’s wellbeing. However, according to a recent study nature connection is not universally positive.

The review, published in the British Ecological Society Journal People and Nature, is the first to focus on nature connection in children and adolescents.

In the article Dr. Chawla comprehensively reviews the full scope of literature on the topic, covering peer-reviewed articles, books, and studies by environmental organisations.

“There is strong evidence that children are happier, healthier, function better, know more about the environment, and are more likely to take action to protect the natural world when they spend time in nature,” said Dr. Chawla.

Several studies found that children’s connection with nature increased with time spent in natural environments.

Time spent in this way was also a predictor for active care for nature in adulthood. These findings support strategies and policies that ensure that young people have access to wild areas, parks, gardens, green neighbourhoods, and naturalised grounds at schools.

However, a connection with nature is not universally positive. “My review shows that connecting with nature is a complex experience that can generate troubling emotions as well as happiness,” said Dr. Chawla.

“We need to keep in mind that children are inheriting an unravelling biosphere, and many of them know it. Research shows that when adolescents react with despair, they are unlikely to take action to address challenges,” Dr. Chawla added.

Thankfully the review finds that there is overlap in the strategies used to increase children’s feelings of connection with nature and supporting them with difficult dimensions of this connection.

These strategies include helping young people learn what they can do to protect the natural world, as individuals and working collectively with others, and sharing examples of people who care for nature.

The research covered in the review finds that young people are more likely to believe a better world is possible when friends, family, and teachers listen sympathetically to their fears and give them a safe space to share their emotions.

One of the most surprising findings from the review was the complete disconnect between researchers studying the benefits of childhood connection to nature and those studying responses to environmental threats.

“People who study children’s connection with nature and those who study their coping with environmental risk and loss have been pursuing separate directions without referencing or engaging with each other. I am arguing that researchers on both sides need to be paying attention to each other’s work and learning from each other,” said Dr. Chawla.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter