Ali Fazal enjoys boat ride with Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer in new Death on the Nile pics, Richa Chadha is proud

hollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 08:01 IST

20th Century Studios have released a bunch of new pictures from the upcoming, Death on the Nile. Starring Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer in the lead, the film also features Bollywood actor, Ali Fazal.

One of the pictures shows Ali sitting on a boat with the film’s all-star cast. There is Gal, Armie, Jennifer Saunders and others. While Gal is smiling looking at Armie, Ali is looking away from them all.

Ali’s girlfriend, Richa Chadha shared the photo on Twitter and wrote, “No biggie... just @alifazal9 casually chilling with some global superstars ! Growing heartClapping hands sign#Proud.” Replying to her post, Kubbra Sait wrote, “You can tell it’s Lee, when he is looking in the opposite direction from the others.”

Ali’s fans also loved seeing the new pictures. “Actually @alifazal9 is himself a global superstar so technically all of them are lucky to have each other as co stars just love him sorry Richa ma’am,” read a tweet. “Guddu Pandit with his new gang going to Mirzapur,” joked another fan.

All eyes 👀on the passengers of the SS Karnak. See the new images from #DeathontheNile only in theaters October 23. pic.twitter.com/ChU7m8hUtq — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 17, 2020

Also read | Rupal Patel defends Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: ‘It is wrong to say that it is completely backward’

Death on the Nile is directed by Kenneth Branagh and is the follow-up to his 2018’s Murder on the Orient Express. The movies are both based on works of popular detective mystery novelist, Agatha Christie. Kenneth also plays Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in the movies.

The film also stars Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Dawn French and Rose Leslie. It will arrive in cinemas on October 23. The Indian release date has not been announced yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more