e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Ali Fazal enjoys boat ride with Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer in new Death on the Nile pics, Richa Chadha is proud

Ali Fazal enjoys boat ride with Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer in new Death on the Nile pics, Richa Chadha is proud

Ali Fazal is seen with Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and other stars of Death on the Nile in new pictures from the movie. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and is based on Agatha Christie’s popular detective novel by same name.

hollywood Updated: Sep 18, 2020 08:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ali Fazal in a still from Death on the Nile.
Ali Fazal in a still from Death on the Nile.
         

20th Century Studios have released a bunch of new pictures from the upcoming, Death on the Nile. Starring Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer in the lead, the film also features Bollywood actor, Ali Fazal.

One of the pictures shows Ali sitting on a boat with the film’s all-star cast. There is Gal, Armie, Jennifer Saunders and others. While Gal is smiling looking at Armie, Ali is looking away from them all.

 

Ali’s girlfriend, Richa Chadha shared the photo on Twitter and wrote, “No biggie... just @alifazal9 casually chilling with some global superstars ! Growing heartClapping hands sign#Proud.” Replying to her post, Kubbra Sait wrote, “You can tell it’s Lee, when he is looking in the opposite direction from the others.”

Ali’s fans also loved seeing the new pictures. “Actually @alifazal9 is himself a global superstar so technically all of them are lucky to have each other as co stars just love him sorry Richa ma’am,” read a tweet. “Guddu Pandit with his new gang going to Mirzapur,” joked another fan.

 

Also read | Rupal Patel defends Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: ‘It is wrong to say that it is completely backward’

Death on the Nile is directed by Kenneth Branagh and is the follow-up to his 2018’s Murder on the Orient Express. The movies are both based on works of popular detective mystery novelist, Agatha Christie. Kenneth also plays Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in the movies.

The film also stars Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Dawn French and Rose Leslie. It will arrive in cinemas on October 23. The Indian release date has not been announced yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In