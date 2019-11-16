e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Alicia Vikander’s strict sex scene policy: ‘I tell the crew it’s a one-taker’

Oscar-winning actor Alicia Vikander has a policy when it comes to filming sex scenes. She likes to do it all in a single take.

hollywood Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:23 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Alicia Vikander has been seen in films like Ex Machina, The Danish Girl and Tomb Raider.
Alicia Vikander has been seen in films like Ex Machina, The Danish Girl and Tomb Raider.(Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
         

Alicia Vikander has strict sex scene rules. While shooting such scenes in the films, she prefers the makers to film it in a single take. In an interview to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the Tomb Raider actor has revealed that she has no problem signing on to get intimate with co-stars, but she insists on careful choreography and organised directors, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I’m lucky to say that all of my sex scenes throughout my career have been nothing but technical. I probably did my first sex scene at 20 and it’s always been technical, as it should be. It should never be anything but technical.

“I tell the crew it’s a one-taker. That way, everybody on set is on point, because you have to get it done in one take. Like a dancer, we (choreograph it) the same way.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares an old letter written to him by young Abhishek, wins the internet

Alicia feels her insistence on the scenes being prepared beforehand leads to everyone feeling more “comfortable” about a moment that is “super strange and uncomfortable”.

She added: “I think that’s the way to do it because then everyone feels comfortable and then hopefully, although it is super strange and uncomfortable, a little magic comes through the lens and people will be convinced.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP
‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh
Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Common toilets for boys, girls and security personnel in this Bihar school
Common toilets for boys, girls and security personnel in this Bihar school
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘India choosing to stay out of RCEP is a mistake,’ says Chinese professor
‘India choosing to stay out of RCEP is a mistake,’ says Chinese professor
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Hollywood News