Alicia Vikander’s strict sex scene policy: ‘I tell the crew it’s a one-taker’

hollywood

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:23 IST

Alicia Vikander has strict sex scene rules. While shooting such scenes in the films, she prefers the makers to film it in a single take. In an interview to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the Tomb Raider actor has revealed that she has no problem signing on to get intimate with co-stars, but she insists on careful choreography and organised directors, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I’m lucky to say that all of my sex scenes throughout my career have been nothing but technical. I probably did my first sex scene at 20 and it’s always been technical, as it should be. It should never be anything but technical.

“I tell the crew it’s a one-taker. That way, everybody on set is on point, because you have to get it done in one take. Like a dancer, we (choreograph it) the same way.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares an old letter written to him by young Abhishek, wins the internet

Alicia feels her insistence on the scenes being prepared beforehand leads to everyone feeling more “comfortable” about a moment that is “super strange and uncomfortable”.

She added: “I think that’s the way to do it because then everyone feels comfortable and then hopefully, although it is super strange and uncomfortable, a little magic comes through the lens and people will be convinced.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more