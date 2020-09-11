Angelina Jolie surprises two boys trying to raise money for Yemen, sends donation
Actor Angelina Jolie is yet again winning hearts with her surprise donation to two British children running a lemonade stand to raise money for providing assistance to those suffering from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor had sent an undisclosed amount of money to the six-year-old Londoners Ayaan Moose and Mikaeel Ishaa who have been running the lemonade stand since July for war-torn Yemen.
The two kids took to the online photo-sharing platform Instagram to thank the Mr & Mrs Smith actor. "Hi Angelina, I'm Ayaan. And I'm Mikaeel. And we're the LemonAid boys. We just wanted to say thank you for donating to our cause. It's really helped us raise more money and awareness for Yemen," the two wrote on Instagram.
9 weeks on from the initial fundraiser .. the lemonaid boys have received an extremely generous donation from Angelina Jolie along with this amazing card! We are blown away!! One of the biggest stars in the world 🌍 The boys return to school tomorrow but intend to carry on the good work they’ve been doing to raise awareness and money. Watch this space. This is only the beginning 💙💙💙 #angelinajolie #yemen #yemencrisis #lemonaidboys
The boys also invited Jolie to get a fresh glass of lemonade from them if she ever happens to be in London. Speaking to CNN, Ayaan Moose's father Shakil Moose said Jolie had contacted the family in August and had offered a donation.
"She's been so amazing. It's surreal -- she's not just a random star, you're talking about one of the top names on the planet so it's a bit overwhelming. She's phenomenal," CNN quoted him as saying. The two boys have till date reportedly raised more than $90,000 and aim to hit the target of $190,000.
