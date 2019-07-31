Avengers Endgame released on streaming in India; top 5 revelations by Russo Brothers in audio commentary

hollywood

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is now available for streaming, and while it isn’t on a streaming platform like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar yet, fans in India can purchase it on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play. The digital release is accompanied by an audio commentary by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who are joined by screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Here are the top 5 titbits the creative team shared in the commentary.

1. Joe Russo’s daughter

Russo revealed that his daughter, Ava, is the first person to be seen in Endgame. She plays Hawkeye’s daughter, who can be seen learning to shoot arrows in the film’s opening scene. The scene was initially supposed to conclude Avengers: Infinity War, but Russo said it was too ‘disorienting’ to cut from Thanos’ snap to Hawkeye’s family.

2. America’s a$$

Russo said that the joke, made by Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man about Steve Rogers’ posterior, was hotly debated. He called it “probably the most controversial joke in the whole movie.”

3. Robert Redford’s final scene

Landing the screen icon to return for a cameo appearance as the HYDRA chief was considered a major coup, and in the commentary track, the filmmakers confirmed that Redford declared it would be his final screen appearance.

4. I am Iron Man

The Russos’ have already spoken about how the scene was a last-minute addition, and that Robert Downey Jr had to be convinced to return, as he’d already said goodbye to the character, but they revealed more details about the scene in the commentary. It was filmed in January 2019 at Hollywood’s Raleigh Studios, adjacent to the soundstage where Downey did his screen-test for his iconic role 12 years earlier.

5. Smart Hulk

Another scene that was initially supposed to be in Infinity War was the reveal of Hulk’s new and improved avatar, dubbed Smart Hulk. McFeely said that the special effects artists had to cut the scene out of Infinity War because it was decided that the moment was too triumphant in a film as downbeat as Infinity War.

Endgame recently dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest grossing film of all time, unadjusted for inflation. The film has made $2.79 billion worldwide, including over Rs 400 crore in India, making it the sixth highest grossing film of all time in the country.

