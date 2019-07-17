Avengers Endgame vs Avatar: Marvel epic has 3 weeks to make $7 million and beat James Cameron’s record

Avengers: Endgame is just $7.2 million short of beating the all-time box office record set by James Cameron’s sci-fi epic Avatar in 2010. And it has just three weeks to accomplish the goal, before it is released on home video.

According to Forbes, Endgame’s worldwide total currently stands at $2.781 billion. Avatar’s record stands at $2.788 billion. Endgame made $851 million in the US and another $1.9 billion worldwide, including over $600 million in China and more than Rs 400 crore in India. The film made $1.7 million in the US this weekend and a further $1.3 million abroad.

Forbes says that the film is following the same trajectory that experts had expected. On June 28, Marvel had pushed the film in wide release with bonus content, perhaps in a bid to beat Avatar’s record and to build interest for Spider-Man: Far From Home. By Friday, the gap will have reduced to around $6 million.

“So if Endgame was able to earn $9 million just two weeks ago, there’s reasonable hope it can pull together much less than that amount over the course of the next three weeks,” the Forbes report says. Up until just a few days ago, several outlets, including Forbes, were reporting that Endgame would need a ‘miracle’ to beat Avatar’s record during its theatrical run. Endgame has already beaten the record of Cameron’s Titanic.

The film also has formidable competition at the box office, including Spider-Man: Far From Home, the upcoming The Lion King, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 15:17 IST