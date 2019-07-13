Avengers Endgame vs Avatar: Marvel film is just $12 million shy of beating James Cameron epic’s all-time record; but it won’t happen

Avengers: Endgame will cross the $850 million mark in the US this weekend. Forbes predicts that the Marvel superhero film will conclude its domestic run with around $855 million. Its current worldwide total is $2.766 billion, around $12 million shy of the all-time record set by James Cameron’s Avatar in 2010.

With approximately $7-8 million more to be made, the film will likely conclude its run less than $10 million shy of Avatar’s record. The film is still playing at a little less than 1500 screens in the US, and was re-released in a handful of international markets, including India, last week.

Disney had pushed the film back into theatres, in an apparent bid to catch up with Avatar’s record. The re-release includes a special message from co-director Anthony Russo, a preview of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a Stan Lee tribute and an unfinished deleted scene featuring Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. Fans who caught the movie again expressed on social media that the new footage simply wasn’t worth the trouble, especially since the bonus material will be made available on DVD and BluRay when Endgame hits the market in August.

Forbes says that the number one spot, for now, is out of the question for Endgame. But Disney could stage more gimmicks in the future, especially if an Oscars push is on the cards. Forbes also says that it would work in Disney’s favour if the studio allows Avatar to remain number one, a feat that can be used to market the film’s upcoming sequel in 2021.

Without taking into account the North America and China figures - they’re the world’s two biggest markets - Endgame showed a 31% increase in numbers from the rest of the world as compared to its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.

Forbes says that before 2018, the biggest solo superhero release in China was Iron Man 3 ($121 million). Since then, Ant-Man and the Wasp ($122 million), Venom ($272 million), Aquaman ($298 million), Captain Marvel ($154 million) and Spider-Man: Far From Home ($166 million-plus) have overtaken that milestone.

Endgame’s massive $614 million from China is the only reason the shot at the title was even a possibility, Forbes says. Avatar made a little over $200 million in China in 90% fewer screens back in 2009-10.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 20:06 IST