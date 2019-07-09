Avengers Endgame vs Avatar: Marvel film is this close to becoming number one film of all time

Days after it appeared that Avengers: Endgame has all but lost the race to become the number one film of all time – a slot reserved by James Cameron’s Avatar since many years – the Marvel film is back in the reckoning. After the film’s re-release across the world, the last stand of OG Avengers has narrowed the gap to about $15 million, reported Forbes.

The film has earned $3.1 million in domestic weekend while the earnings from many of the foreign markets are yet to come in. At one point, Avengers: Endgame has all but lost the nail-biting race despite the re-release. Playing in less than 1000 theatres, it appeared Avengers: Endgame was wrapping up its business. However, thanks to the re-release, it saw its theatre count seeing a 105% improvement and revenue going up by 180% over the weekend.

With its earnings standing at $2.772 billion, it is still an estimated $15 million away of eclipsing Avatar’s $2.788 billion box office collection. Avengers: Endgame has also been helped by the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, termed as the 23rd and last film in the MCU’s Phase Three.

However, despite the re-release, Avengers: Endgame’s earnings are getting sluggish with last weekend’s $3.1 million domestic collection showing a significant 49.3% drop. Experts predict that the film will take a fortnight before it catches up to Avatar.

Avengers: Endgame re-release was accompanied by a video introduction by director Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene from the film, and a sneak peek at the Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home. To make this experience extra special, theatres are also giving away copies of an exclusive poster featuring the Iron Man gauntlet with the tagline “We love you 3000”.

Avengers: Endgame released in India on April 26 while the extended cut came out on July 5.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 18:49 IST