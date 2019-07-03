Avengers Endgame won’t beat Avatar’s record despite re-release, Marvel fans concede defeat online

With approximately $25 million between Avengers: Endgame and Avatar, Marvel fans are beginning to accept that the superhero film will not beat the James Cameron’s epic’s all-time box office record. Endgame this past weekend was re-released into US theatres, and a handful of foreign markets, in a bid to outgross Avatar, but the move blew up in Marvel’s face after fans complained that the studio brought nothing new to the table.

On Reddit and Twitter, Marvel fans that were only a few days ago urging others to make the trip to the theatre again - some claimed to have seen the film 15 times or more - are now slowly coming to terms with the reality. One fan even wrote a speech, in the style of the one delivered by Chris Evans’ Captain America in Endgame:

“7 days. 2.8 billion. One shot.

A year ago we lost. But now life’s giving us a chance.

To take down the overrated bs that is Avatar

Today we have a chance to take it all back.

You know your seats. You know your cinemas.

Get the tickets. Watch it again

5 round trips each. No mistakes. 5 do-overs

Most of us are going somewhere we’ve already been. That doesn’t mean we should let our guard down and cry

Be careful. Look out for each other.

This is the fight of our lives.”

In a sub-reddit dedicated to speculating the reason Endgame couldn’t beat Avatar’s record, one fan wrote, “If it doesn’t beat it, I think it’s mostly because the movie business is very different than it was 10 years ago. And even factoring that, Avatar was an anomaly then. Avatar was pretty much a perfect storm for accomplishing what it did.”

One fan wrote that Avatar had no competition at the box office - “Avatar’s ‘competition’ was garbage for about 3 months, until Alice in Wonderland came out.” - while Endgame had to contend with Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and Aladdin. One fan was firm in their theory, and wrote, “It’s because Avatar was a revolutionary movie, endgame isn’t.”

avengers: endgame rerelease fails to overtake avatar as top-grossing movie



pic.twitter.com/OfH5IiRC7p — annie (@yobucky) July 2, 2019

“Avatar was so successful because it was a movie for everyone, a massive event film that showcased new technology to the world that kept bringing people back to watch it,” theorised another. “If Endgame doesn’t beat Avatar (I don’t think it will), it’s because at the end of the day it’s a movie for comic book fans. Avatar was a movie for everyone. There are various other factors, but they’ve overall quite minor when compared to how much of an event Avatar truly was.”

Another fan speculated that Avatar won because it was an original property and not a sequel that required in-depth knowledge of the franchise. “Avatar was a movie that anyone could go and watch and understand what was going on. It was for everyone. Avengers is part of a series of movies, you can’t recommend it to everyone as easily, it has a limited reach so to speak. I mean, if they ever release Avatar 23, they’d have the same problem. Sequels are a bit complicated to sell.”

Endgame has made $2.753 billion so far, while Avatar’s record stands at $2.788 billion. Both films are owned by Disney.

Jul 03, 2019