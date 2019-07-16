Baz Luhrmann finds his Elvis Presley in Austin Butler for upcoming biopic

American actor Austin Butler is all set to portray singer Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s next film which is a biopic on the singer, reported Variety.After many screen tests, Butler was finalised to join actor Tom Hanks who is playing Presley’s manager, Col. Tom Parker, in the film.

“I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” Luhrmann said in a statement.

“Throughout the casting process, it was an honour for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures,” he continued.

The film shows the relationship between the veteran manager and Presley, who came from dirt-poor origins and became an iconic star.

The movie is co-written by Luhrmann with Craig Pearce. The film marks Luhrmann’s first film since his adaptation of The Great Gatsby. The plan is to shoot at the top of 2020 to accommodate Hank’s schedule

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 12:53 IST