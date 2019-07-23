Black Widow’s first concept art shows Scarlett Johansson fighting villain Taskmaster. See pic

Marvel finally announced the Black Widow solo movie during their panel at the San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. With the official announcement, a first bit of clip from the film was also shown to the 7,000 strong audience packed in Hall H.

Unfortunately, the clip did not make it out of that hall for anyone else to see. But, there is still a little treat for Marvel fans. The studios’ director of visual development, Andy Park, shared the first concept art for the film on Monday.

The artwork shows Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanov in a fight against a hooded figure. The big bad guy is Taskmaster, apparently the main villain of the movie. He is seen carrying a shield much like Captain America and his entire face is covered in a steel mask.

“Check out the 1st reveal of the keyframe illustration I did for The Black Widow film… & TASKMASTER!!!” Park wrote on Instagram. Fans were delighted to see the Taskmaster’s look in the art. “Taskmaster looks awesome! Great work!,” wrote on fan. “Dude,that Taskmaster helmet looks incredibly badass,” wrote another.

The Taskmaster first appeared briefly in The Avengers #195 (May 1980). He was born with the ability to mimic the physical movements of anyone he witnesses. He could watch someone in a track race on television and learn to run as fast as them the very next moment. While he is a supervillain in the comics, he also trains lackeys of other villains and members of evil organisations in combat.

Black Widow, releases on May 1, 2020 and marks the beginning of Phase 4 for Marvel. It also stars Rachel Wiesz and David Harbour and will be directed by Kate Shortland. “I’m looking forward to exploring her as a fully realised woman in all of her many facets,” Johansson said on stage during Marvel’s presentation at SDCC.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:57 IST