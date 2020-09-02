Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is married, but in an ‘open relationship’: report

hollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:10 IST

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski, 27, is reportedly married but in an open relationship. The actor was recently spotted with the model in the south of France, and recently vacationed with her at the chateau he married ex-wife Angelina Jolie in.

“They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together,” a source told Page Six. The two were spotted arriving at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport last week. “They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. “They took the one-hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France.”

“Brad Pitt first met Nicole in August last year at Borchardt,” a friend of Nicole told MailOnline. Interestingly, the restaurant Borchardt is owned by Nicole’s husband, Roland Mary, whom she is said to be in an open relationship with. “Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film... Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and she connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work,” the source continued.

In November 2019, the two were photographed together at a Kanye West concert in Los Angeles. MailOnline contacted Roland Mary about his wife’s new boyfriend, and he replied with “No comment.”

“Roland is a very philosophical guy,” a friend of his was quoted as saying. “He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy. They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage’.”

Also read: Brad Pitt spotted at Angelina Jolie’s house for the second time in 2 weeks, amid reports of ex-couple mending relationship

The news comes amid Brad’s ongoing custody battle with Angelina Jolie over their six kids. Nicole has a child with Roland Mary as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more