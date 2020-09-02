e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is married, but in an ‘open relationship’: report

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is married, but in an ‘open relationship’: report

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, the 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, is married, but in an ‘open relationship’ with her husband, 68-year-old Roland Mary, according to a new report.

hollywood Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Brad Pitt reportedly met Nicole Poturalski while filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood last year.
Brad Pitt reportedly met Nicole Poturalski while filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood last year.
         

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski, 27, is reportedly married but in an open relationship. The actor was recently spotted with the model in the south of France, and recently vacationed with her at the chateau he married ex-wife Angelina Jolie in.

“They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together,” a source told Page Six. The two were spotted arriving at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport last week. “They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. “They took the one-hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Green = Hope @ratandboa

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

 

“Brad Pitt first met Nicole in August last year at Borchardt,” a friend of Nicole told MailOnline. Interestingly, the restaurant Borchardt is owned by Nicole’s husband, Roland Mary, whom she is said to be in an open relationship with. “Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film... Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and she connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work,” the source continued.

In November 2019, the two were photographed together at a Kanye West concert in Los Angeles. MailOnline contacted Roland Mary about his wife’s new boyfriend, and he replied with “No comment.”

“Roland is a very philosophical guy,” a friend of his was quoted as saying. “He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy. They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage’.”

Also read: Brad Pitt spotted at Angelina Jolie’s house for the second time in 2 weeks, amid reports of ex-couple mending relationship

The news comes amid Brad’s ongoing custody battle with Angelina Jolie over their six kids. Nicole has a child with Roland Mary as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Centre sets ground rules for metros to resume from Sept 7, Maharashtra will wait
Centre sets ground rules for metros to resume from Sept 7, Maharashtra will wait
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
NDA gets a boost in poll-bound Bihar as Jitan Manjhi’s party joins it
NDA gets a boost in poll-bound Bihar as Jitan Manjhi’s party joins it
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In