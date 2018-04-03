Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split after 9 years together

Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to “lovingly separate as a couple” after nearly nine years of marriage.

The couple broke the news in a joint Twitter post on Monday night, saying there are no salacious details behind the split. They say they are best friends who have decided their relationship has run its course.

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple’s posts said. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths now.”

They said that they are “two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

“We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” they added.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie Step Up and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

Tatum has starred in box office hits like Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street.

Follow @htshowbiz for more