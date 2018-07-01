Edgar Wright teases Baby Driver sequel, says it could happen ‘soon’

Director Edgar Wright is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his hit film Baby Driver by teasing a possible sequel.

The 44-year-old director took to Twitter to mark the occasion and said that a sequel could happen “soon”.

'Baby Driver' was released one year ago today. Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. so I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon... pic.twitter.com/MgtRlPACau — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 28, 2018

“Baby Driver was released one year ago today. Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. So I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon,” Wright tweeted.

The crime action film featured Ansel Elgort as the protagonist Baby who works as a getaway driver. It also starred Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Eiza Gonzalez, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx. The film was a critical and commercial success, and scored three Oscar nominations in technical categories.

