Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald first trailer returns to Hogwarts, introduces Jude Law’s Dumbledore

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, itself a spin-off of the Harry Potter series, was released online late Tuesday. The trailer brings enough nostalgia for fans of the Potter saga, and teases new directions director David Yates and writer JK Rowling are taking it into.

It begins with a sweeping shot of Hogwarts, the sort we’ve seen so often in the eight Potter films. It’s the first time we’re returning to the school since 2011’s Deathly Hallows, and we’re there for a reason - to meet Jude Law’s young Professor Albus Dumbledore for the first time (in the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, no less).

There’s a hint of Michael Gambon’s Irish accent in his performance, but from the little glimpses that we’re shown, he seems to be doing his own thing. The reason Dumbledore is introduced is because of his association to Newt Scamander, Eddie Redmayne’s magizoologist hero from the first movie.

Dumbledore has enlisted Newt’s help in tracking down his former friend, the powerful dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald, who has escaped prison after being arrested in the last movie. We only see one quick shot of Grindelwald, but perhaps that is on purpose, because of the increasing backlash against star Johnny Depp, who plays him in the movies. Depp was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald takes the action from 1920s New York to Paris. We see characters from the first film return - Katherine Waterston returns as Tina, Dan Fogler as Jacob, Ezra Miller as Credence and Alison Sudol as Queenie. We’re also shown quick glimpses of new characters played by Callum Turner and Zoe Kravitz.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is scheduled for release on November 16.

Follow @htshowbiz for more