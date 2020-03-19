Gal Gadot’s inspirational video of A-listers singing Imagine amid coronavirus lockdown takes internet by storm. Watch here

hollywood

Actor Gal Gadot has united several of her A-list friends from the entertainment industry for an inspirational video in which they sing John Lennon’s song, Imagine. The Wonder Woman actor said she got the idea for the project after watching a video of an Italian man playing the trumpet from his home, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Gal’s video, shared on Instagram on Thursday, has been viewed close to two million times, and features celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Sarah Silverman, Sia, Cara Delevigne, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig and others, as they sing portions of the song.

“Hey guys, day six in self-quarantine,” Gal begins the video by saying. “I gotta say these past few days have got me feeling a bit philosophical. This virus has infected the entire world. Everyone. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from. We’re all in this together. I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet in his balcony, to all the other people who were locked inside their homes, and he was playing Imagine, and there was something so powerful and pure about this video, and it goes like this...”

The video then cuts from one celebrity to another, as they sing bits of Imagine. Reacting to the video, actor January Jones wrote in the comments section, “Omg Will Ferrell Hahahaha, he better keep that hair. So beautiful all of you.” Actor Jessica Chastain commented, “This is so beautiful.” Another person wrote that Gal was ‘Wonder Woman also in real life!’.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 200000 people across the world, including 169 in India. More than 8000 people have died, including three in India. Virtually all of the entertainment industry is on lockdown, with most upcoming released postponed and no filming taking place.

