I love all my fans in India, and I cannot wait to hopefully come perform there soon: Trevor Daniel

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 14:10 IST

American singer-songwriter Trevor Daniel’s debut single Youth released in 2017, and since then, the singer has released a bunch of singles as well as an EP, in 2018, and a studio album, in 2020 titled Nicotine. His EP Homesick featured the single Falling which went viral soon after.

Post that, Daniel worked on several singles and now, the singer has collaborated with singer Selena Gomez for a track titled Past Life which has already garnered over 20 million views on YouTube. Daniel says, “The experience of making this song was definitely different, but I did enjoy the process that went behind making the video. Because of Covid-19, we wanted to find a creative way to make a video for our fans while keeping everyone’s safety in mind, and that is what led us to this format.” The video of the song was shot in a unique video call format.

When Daniel wrote the song, he had envisioned Gomez to be part of the song. Hence, he was thrilled when the It Ain’t Me hitmaker agreed to be [art of this collaboration. “When creating the song, I initially felt Selena would sound really great on it, so the idea of having her on the record was there, and I am really happy and blessed to have her be a part of it. When Selena had mentioned that she resonated with the record, and really related to it, it was perfect. It was amazing working with her and collaborating with her was a dream come true,” says Daniel.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of things have been shots worldwide and most people are avoiding going outside unless absolutely necessary. Daniel says that this time during lockdown has been difficult but he hopes that “everyone is staying safe and positive throughout these challenging times”. “My lockdown life has been a challenge, but I have continued to remain positive throughout, and work on some new music. I also like to make clothes and write poetry, but most of the time, my poetry just ends up turning into music. I also look forward to being able to see you all when this pandemic allows us to. I love all my fans in India, and I cannot wait to hopefully come perform and see you all soon,” says the singer who is also working on a new album at the moment.