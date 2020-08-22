e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / ‘It was a little cavalier’: Lawrence Fishburne on turning down role in Pulp Fiction

‘It was a little cavalier’: Lawrence Fishburne on turning down role in Pulp Fiction

Lawrence Fishburne rejected the role of Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction, which ultimately went to Samuel L Jackson.

hollywood Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Lawrence Fishburne could have played Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction.
Lawrence Fishburne could have played Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction.
         

Actor Laurence Fishburne says he turned down the role of Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic Pulp Fiction as he felt the film made drug use “attractive”.

The role was ultimately played by Samuel Jackson in the 1994 movie, which also featured John Travolta, Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman. Fishburne talked about saying no to the movie during an interview with Vulture. 

“It just wasn’t for me. Pulp Fiction wasn’t for me. Quentin wrote that part (Jules Winfield) with me in mind, too, but it wasn’t for me.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Manushi Chillar brings Ganpati home, says ‘I’m from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too’

“I just had a problem with the way the heroin use was dealt with. I just felt it was a little cavalier, and it was a little loose. I felt like it made heroin use attractive. For me, it’s not just my character. It’s, ‘What is the whole thing saying?’“ the 59-year-old actor said.

Fishburne is best known for playing Morpheus opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss in The Matrix trilogy. He has also starred in movies such as Mission: Impossible III, Contagion, John Wick series, Man of Steel and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Pakistan bans 88 new terrorists in bid to slip out of FATF’s grey list
Pakistan bans 88 new terrorists in bid to slip out of FATF’s grey list
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In